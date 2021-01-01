BECCA IGNITE Liquified Light Highlighter - Strength

Give your skin the glow it craves with Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter from BECCA Cosmetics. This weightless, liquid highlighter is infused with multi-dimensional micro-pearls suspended in a crystal-gel formula to give skin a pearlized glow as sunflower oil and vitamin E nourish and provide all-day moisture. An energizing fragrance blend of pineapple, coconut and orange flower notes invigorate your senses and ignite your spirit.Key Ingredients:Sunflower Oil & Vitamin E: nourish the skin and provide all-day moistureKey Benefits:Water and transfer-resistantMulti-dimensional micro-pearls suspended in crystal-gel formula give skin a pearlized glowDelivers immediate and all-day moisture on face and bodyCreates all-day radiance on the body and all-day wear on the faceInfused with energizing fragrance blend of pineapple, coconut, and orange flower Awards:2020 Allure Best of Beauty Award winnerStrength is a radiant bronze pearl shade that reflects gold.Tip: Layer for a liquid lens flare or sheer out for a dewy afterglow.