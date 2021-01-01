Gunmetal ion-plated stainless steel case and bracelet. Uni-directional rotating gunmetal ion-plated bezel. Black dial with luminous hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers. Tachymeter markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Chronograph - two sub-dials displaying: 60 second and 30 minute. Day of the week sub-dial. Hattori caliber VD53 quartz movement. Scratch resistant Flame Fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 45 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Band length: 9.25 inches. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second, tachymeter. Ii Collection Series. Casual watch style. Invicta II Chronograph Black Dial Gunmetal Ion-plated Mens Watch 1328.