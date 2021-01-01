Human Touch iJOY Portable Back Massager Anywhere, Convenient for Travel, Black/Gray

Enjoy the benefits of real massage in a portable, cordless package for the home, the office, or on the go Rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides 2 full hours of portable massage; no need to access a wall outlet while in use Features the same powerful FlexGlide robot used in Human Touch massage chairs, which replicates techniques used by massage professionals Hand-held remote controls 3 programmed massages designed by wellness experts Maximum portability with handle and adjustable shoulder strap