Your style will be in full bloom in the MICHAEL Michael Kors Ikat Belt T-Shirt Dress featuring a maxi silhouette, a self-tie waist, and a floral print on a cotton-poly fabrication. Long dress boasts a round neckline, short sleeves, and flirty side slits. Straight hemline falls at a maxi length. 55% cotton, 45% modal. Machine wash cold and dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 58 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.