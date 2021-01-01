ILIA Color Block Lipstick - Marsala - 0.14 oz | 4 g

What it is: A richly pigmented vegan lipstick that delivers lasting coverage in one smooth application. How it works: Clean color, high pigment, and performance driven. We reimagined our lipsticks to be long-wearing, truly hydrating and provide full coverage in just one swipe. Color Block Lipstick is crafted by hand and milled with customized pigments in organic Castor Seed Oil to offer four times more pigment than any lipstick we've ever made. Lips are left feeling supple and cared for even after several hours of wear. What else you need to know: A balanced mix of classic shades including soft nudes, bold reds, and vibrant berries offers a solid block of color with even textures and smooth, creamy finishes. 0.14 oz | 4 g