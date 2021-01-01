From ilia beauty

ILIA NightLite Bronzing Powder - Novelty - 0.26 oz |7.47 g

$34.00
In stock
Buy at iliabeauty

Description

What it is: A clean, talc-free, finely milled powder that delivers a natural bronzed look. Buttery soft textures blend easily and can build from a natural sun kissed glow to more dramatic payoff. How it works: Sun kissed, with a silky-soft touch. This supremely blendable, matte powder is finely milled with a subtle sheen for a luminous finish, and a natural warmth that you can dial up in intensity for a stronger contour. Includes a built in mirror for easy, on-the-go application. 0.26 oz | 7.47 g.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com