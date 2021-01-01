ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 - Porto Covo ST15 - 1 fl oz | 30 ml

What it is: A clean, light-coverage, tinted mineral SPF 40 serum that boosts skincare benefits. How it works: Your tinted SPF will never be the same. This first-of-its-kind formula fuses skincare, makeup, and sun protection into one easy step: a weightless serum that leaves your skin looking like skin. Features SPF 40 coverage with Non-Nano Zinc Oxide to safely shield skin from UVA, UVB, UVC, blue light and infrared rays. Created with a blend of Hyaluronic Acids, plant-based Squalane, and Niacinamide, ILIA's Skin Tint evens tone, softens fine lines and imperfections, and dries down to a natural, dewy finish. And this super serum doesn’t stop there: it also creates a natural barrier for your skincare—sealing in hydration, plumping skin, and boosting any antioxidant effectiveness by 200%. Plus, it’s silicone-free, fragrance-free, chemical screen-free, oil-free, non-comedogenic, and safe for sensitive skin. This is SPF, made super. Similar shades: - True Skin Serum Foundation in Montserrat SF10 - True Skin Serum Concealer in Birch SC7 What else you need to know: Size: 1 fl oz | 30 ml Color: Porto Covo ST15 Awards: - Best Clean Foundation, Allure (2020) - Best Clean Foundation, Glamour (2020) - Best Makeup with Clean Sunscreen, Elle (2020) - Best Foundation, Byrdie Eco Beauty Awards (2020) - Hottest Launches of 2020, OK! Magazine (2020) - Best Tinted Moisturizer, Shape (2020) - Beauty Innovator Award, Refinery29 (2020) - Best Natural Skin Tint, Prevention (2021) - Best Complexion Product, The Editorialist (2021) Currently only available to ship in the USA.