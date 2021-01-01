ILIA True Skin Serum Concealer - Licorice SC10 - 0.16 oz | 5 ml - Clean, Natural Concealer

What it is: A clean, medium-coverage concealer with skincare benefits and a featherweight texture that blends seamlessly into skin. How it works: Correct and perfect. True Skin Serum Concealer blends in with a creamy, creaseless stretch to instantly reduce the appearance of dark circles, discoloration, and blemishes. Stabilized Vitamin C, Mastic, and Albizia Julibrissin Bark Extract help to improve skin over time, promoting a brighter, smoother, and more even complexion while helping to protect against environmental damage. Available in 20 shades. Similar shades: - True Skin Serum Foundation in Macquarie SF13 - Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 in Lovina ST19 What else you need to know: Size: 0.16 oz | 5 ml Awards: - Best Clean Concealer, Glamour Magazine (2020)