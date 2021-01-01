iLive IAEBT449B Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Charging Case, Sweatproof, Black

Wireless earbuds with tws - True wireless stereo; Supports Bluetooth V5. 0 with wireless range of 49 feet Built-in microphone and on-ear controls including pairing/play/pause/phone answering/on/off; sweat proof Convenient recharging case not only protects the earbuds but can also recharge your earbuds fully Micro-usb port for battery recharge; built-in rechargeable lithium ion batteries (battery life: 3 hours at 50% volume) Includes charging case, micro-usb to USB cable, 2 detachable ear hooks, user's guide