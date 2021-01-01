I'll Bring The Shenanigans Party Bachelorette Party Matching Tote Bag

CLICK ON OUR BRAND NAME ABOVE FOR MATCHING DESIGNS! I'll Bring The Shenanigans - Funny group design for a Bachelorette Party, Birthday Party, Bridal Party, Bridal Shower, Hen Night, Engagement, Wedding or any other occasion! CLICK ON OUR BRAND NAME ABOVE FOR MATCHING SAYINGS: I'll Bring The - Alibi, Snacks, Bad Decisions, Trouble, Voice of Reason, Crazy, Chaos, Laughs, Party, Fun, Anxiety, Sass, Dance Moves, Bail Money, Getaway Car, Shenanigans, Memories, Sarcasm & many more! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.