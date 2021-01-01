From matching bachelorette & birthday party i'll bring

I'll Bring The Shenanigans Party Bachelorette Party Matching Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

CLICK ON OUR BRAND NAME ABOVE FOR MATCHING DESIGNS! I'll Bring The Shenanigans - Funny group design for a Bachelorette Party, Birthday Party, Bridal Party, Bridal Shower, Hen Night, Engagement, Wedding or any other occasion! CLICK ON OUR BRAND NAME ABOVE FOR MATCHING SAYINGS: I'll Bring The - Alibi, Snacks, Bad Decisions, Trouble, Voice of Reason, Crazy, Chaos, Laughs, Party, Fun, Anxiety, Sass, Dance Moves, Bail Money, Getaway Car, Shenanigans, Memories, Sarcasm & many more! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com