I\'ll Take Manhattan Replacement Scent Stems

An extra 5 scent scene refills - the ambience need never end. exotic orchid, bold rose and amber invoke the electric energy of the big apple. About The Fragrance: It's the Big Apple, feel the tingle of electric pulse. Alluring and testing. Tempting. Teasing. Rewarding only the bold. It's all here for you with one spark - a flood of orchids, rose, musk and blood orange. We bottled the buzz from the city that never sleeps. Fragrance Family: The I\'ll Take Manhattan Orchids & Blood Orange Scent Stems is part of the Floral Fragrance Family. Floral fragrances are classic and graceful, defined by fresh cut flowers, solifores (single floral notes) or bouquets with fruity highlights or powdery softness.