Illinois Vintage Distressed Historic Route 66 Raglan Baseball Tee

A cool vintage distressed legendary U.S. Route 66 in Illinois fashion design. Highway 66 or Will Rogers Highway and also known as the Main Street of America or the Mother Road, was one of the original highways in the U.S. Highway System. This custom design is great gift idea to family members and friends for men, women and kids - boys and girls. Please select to specify the type, size and color. Match the whole team or the whole Family with this design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem