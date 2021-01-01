Exuviance Illuminating Oxygen Facial Mask

Illuminating Oxygen Facial Mask - Exuviance Illuminating Oxygen Facial is an energizing, oxygenating face mask with pure essential oxygen and PHAs. Benefits A unique mask containing pure essential Oxygen plus our Bionic Complex is formulated to energize and detoxify, bringing new life to stressed skin, and restoring a soft, luminous complexion. A triple oxygenating blend delivers an infusion of molecular Oxygen to help detoxify and eliminate aging dullness, while supporting vital cellular energy. Their Bionic Complex adds extra youth-promoting ingredients, restoring a translucent radiance, suppleness and smooth silky softness to your complexion. Clinical Results Percentage of respondents noting improvement after one use: 97% skin is detoxified, radiant and has better clarity 97% skin looks less dull, stressed, tired 93% skin texture is smoother and skin looks luminous, youthful Key Ingredients Pure Essential Oxygen Gluconolactone (PHA) Lactobionic Acid (PHA) - Illuminating Oxygen Facial Mask