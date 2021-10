Designed to emphasize your features, Ilia's 'Illuminator' imparts a dewy glow to the high points of your face without any glitter or sparkles. The formula is infused with Organic Shea Butter and Avocado Oil that melts into your skin and blends effortlessly. Apply it to cheekbones, the inner corners of your eyes and Cupid's bow. - 'Summertime' is a bronze hue with warm, red undertones - Free from gluten