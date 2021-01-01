Safavieh Illusion Collection Glanville Oriental Area Rug, One Size , Multiple Colors

ï»¿Illusion Is A Superb Collection Of Expertly Crafted Transitional Area Rugs. Each Displays The Remarkable Advances In Rug Making Technology That Impart Hand-Knotted Qualities On Machine Loomed Rugs. Illusion Is Finely Woven (One Million Points) Using 100 Percent Premium Bamboo Silk On A Fine Cotton Foundation And Cross Woven For A Completely Natural Appearance Of The Cotton Fringe.Rug Make: Machine MadeRug Pad: RecommendedShape: RectangleMeasurements: 60 Length/Inches, 36 Width/InchesBase Material: 100% ViscosePile Height: 1/4 InCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported