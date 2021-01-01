ILWU FIST HOOK VERTICAL T-Shirt

This unique retro vintage design is perfect for men, women, mom, dad, a boyfriend or girlfriend, friend, wife, husband, grandma, grandpa or anyone! You see a funny cool design and can't help but buy it...this is one of those once in a lifetime moments! ILWU FIST HOOK VERTICAL All members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union should show solidarity with our brothers and sisters. Show your pride in membership in the greatest Union in the world with this unique and classic design! Solidarity! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem