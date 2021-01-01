Im 4 Birthday Girl Unicorn Daughter Sister Tote Bag

Show your love to your daughter, sister, neice, cousin or bestfriend with this cool design-idea. This awesome design is the best gift-idea to the birthday celebrant. Make them happy on their Birthday. Give this cool design-idea to your daughter or sister as a gift. Celebrate their perfect birthday party with this unicorn design-idea! This design shows a im 4 birthday girl 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.