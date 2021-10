This fun and adorable outfit will absolutely love by all book worms and librarians. Express your passion and love for books and reading. Motivate others to read books as well. Ideal sweet present for Christmas, Birthday or Anniversary for all Moms, Dads, Husbands, Wives, Girlfriends, Boyfriends, Grandmas, Grandpas, friends and colleagues who are bookworms. Great to wear at school, office, parties, and other occasions. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem