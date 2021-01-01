Im a Pickleball Grandma like a normal Grandma but Way Cooler Premium T-Shirt

Pickleball themed design t shirt for men, women, coach, pickleball partner, boyfriend, girlfriend, son, daughter, aunt, uncle, brother, sister, grandma, friend, colleagues, seniors, mom, boys, girls, kids, retired grandpa, dad, team, husband and wife. Funny pickleball t-shirt to wear to a tournament, competition, on the court, playing at a rec center, at a work out, workout, match, during pickleball season, on the pickleball court, or to a pickleball game.Perfect gift for Bday, Christmas or Birthday. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.