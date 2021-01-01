I'm A Psychologist Not A Magician Behavior Analyst Counselor T-Shirt

I'm A Psychologist Not A Magician - This is ideal for psychologists focusing on the science of behavior. Great for those who work as Marriage and Family Therapist MFT, Licensed Professional Counselor LPC, or Licensed Psychological Associate LPA. This is for a psychologist who gives psychological testings, mental health care, and educational psychology. Great for psychs who work in schools, prisons, in a private clinic, in a workplace, or with a sports team. Awesome for Licensed behavior analysts. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem