Im Aging Like A Fine Cigar Smoking Funny Fathers Day Premium T-Shirt

We are all getting older but some of us age better than others. This I'm Aging Like A Fine Cigar design will be perfect for anyone who loves smoking fine cigars and is getting better the older they get. This funny cigar-smoking item is perfect for the cigar smoker in your life. The best gifts for men who love cigars, great to use out and about when you're enjoying a nice smoke. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.