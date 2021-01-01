From humorous 60th birthday clothing

I'm Not 60 I'm 18 With 42 Years Of Experience Birthday Gift T-Shirt

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

If you are looking for a fun birthday gift for someone who is about to be 60 years old, but feels a lot younger than their age, this funny 60th birthday outfit is ideal gift choice. Show you are still young at heart with this funny attire and say I am 60. Featuring a humorous saying, this 60th birthday gift clothing for men and women is an excellent way to show a unique sense of humor and have a hilarious party. Complete your collection of bday accessories with this apparel and turn 60 in style. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com