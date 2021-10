Silke is a funny wife and girlfriend. If your mum or aunt has birthday, this is the gift. Your sister will also be delighted. Christmas or name day are also a given occasion. Every silke has a talent. She likes to bake and invites her to coffee. There is no better neighbour or colleague. With it, you always have fun. She also scores as a daughter. Whether school or birthday party. This design is great Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem