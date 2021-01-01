IM NOT ALWAYS GRUMPY SOMETIMES IM PLAYING BASS Player T-Shirt

Funny IM NOT ALWAYS GRUMPY SOMETIMES IM PLAYING BASS with bass guitar silhouette on is your statement as bass player, musicians and music lovers.This vintage graphic illustration is perfect for bassists, the master of groove. Funny Saying IM NOT ALWAYS GRUMPY SOMETIMES IM PLAYING BASS is a great idea for bass lovers, friend, bass guitarist, bass student, bass teacher, pocket jazz on the 4-string 5-string or 6-string bassist, your bass mom, bass dad or even yourself. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem