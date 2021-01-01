I'm Not Old I'm Classic Like Vinyl - Vinyl Records Collector T-Shirt

I'm Not Old I'm Classic Like Vinyl is a funny design for a person who loves vintage and retro objects and vibes. The design features a vinyl disc. A special design for a phonograph record lover who enjoys playing vinyl music discs on a turntable. Show off your passion for vinyl records and the beauty of playing them on a chronograph, by wearing this design that embodies vinyl music pride. Have fun with other collectors wearing this design around and dancing on vinyl records. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem