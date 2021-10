I'm Not Perfect But I'm Italian Italy Flag Travel Souvenir Premium T-Shirt

I'm Not Perfect But I'm Italian Italy Flag Travel Souvenir T-Shirt. Italian Gift Shirt Funny Italy T-Shirt. Italian T-Shirt gift idea with funny humor design. Give a shirt present to an Italian friend. Gift for people with Italian roots & Italian family. Italian Gift T-Shirts. Italian Flag National Italy Day Team Italia Gifts. Italian gift shirt funny Italy T-Shirt. Italian shirt gift funny national proud T-Shirt. Italia Flag Italy Italian Italiano T-Shirt. Italian Shirt Vintage Funny Retro T-Shirt. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.