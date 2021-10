I'm Not Short I'm Just More Down To Earth Than Most People Funny Sarcastic Humorous Workout Fun Fitness T-shirt Tee Shirt, Funny t-shirt for men,t-shirts with quotes, t-shirt funny, women funny t-shirt, , funny t- shirts, t- shirts for men funny,t-shirts with funny sayings, funny shirts, funny picture shirts,t-shirts funny, t shirts for women funny, funny Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem