I'm Quiet You're Loud Distant Introvert Personality Quote T-Shirt

This simple text design that says: “I’m Quiet? You’re Loud!” in a handwritten style is a witty reply to the annoying question introverts get asked a lot: “Why are you so quiet?” A classic introvert problem quiet people have to deal with regularly. It is inspired by the reality of quiet, laconic and socially selective people. An introvert thought, a relatable quote for those who fall into any of the following introverted personality types: INFJ, INFP, ISTJ, INTP, ISFJ, ISFP, ISTP or INTJ. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem