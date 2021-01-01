From back to school apparel and co.

I'm Ready Crush 5th Grade Student Pupil Back To School Tank Top

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

I'm Ready Crush 5th Grade - This back to school design is the perfect back to school outfit to wear on the first day of school. Perfect for a fifth grade student who is very excited to meet their new classmates and teachers. This first day of school graphic features a school bus, backpack, pencils, and colors. A back to school gift for a fifth grader who are very excited to pack their bags and go to school to learn and study new things. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com