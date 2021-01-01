I'm Sorry Did I Roll My Eyes Out Loud Smiley Mad Angry Tote Bag

If you're feeling annoyed with your workmates at work or school mates at school doesn't know how to express how disappointed you are, look cool while wearing this top garment apparel as it feature a mad angry emoticon and to flex your apparel too. Express how you feel with this clothing so that they'll know how you feel and how angry or mad you are at something they do. Let this top do all the work. Perfect for anyone who has a bad but cool attitude and aura to show to your friends and family. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.