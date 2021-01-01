I'm The Curling Elf Curler Stone Ice Curl Tote Bag

Are you looking for a loving Idea for a curler or Stone On Ice lover? Perfect design for every player, team, coach stroke or sweep with the broom! Great design for every occasion. With this curling motive you will surprise every rock sweeping, winter sports or ice curl fan! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.