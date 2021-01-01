I'm the good kind of fat funny vegan avocado big butt Kawaii Premium T-Shirt

This funny alligator pear as a great gift idea for chubby, curvy, obese overweight husband, wife, men, women, kids, boys, girls, girlfriend, boyfriend, on a low carb calories diet. Avocado, used in guacemole, guac is a healthy vegetarian fruit, vegetable. Great birthday, veterans day, graduation, Thanksgiving, Mother's day, father's day, Valentine's day, Hanukkah, Halloween or Christmas gift for friend, friends, colleague, fiancee, grandma, grandpa, grandfather, grandmother, mothers and fathers, dads, moms. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.