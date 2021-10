Funny statement for the most important person in my life: Aunt. Ich versuche mich zu benehmen aber ich komme nach aunte, is a sarcastic saying that always ensures laughter and shows your affection to the family head. This design can be worn on Father's Day or Mother's Day. Uncle and Auntie are the most important people and people who deserve a little attention from time to time. Great for naughty children, sons, daughters. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem