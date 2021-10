Softly slubbed organic cotton brings solidarity with Mother Earth to a tee that's faded to old-favorite perfection and wicks away sweat for all-day comfort. It sports a globe on the chest pocket and offset shoulder seams that eliminate chafing when you wear a backpack or strapped bag. Crewneck Short sleeves Chest patch pocket Moisture-wicking fabric engineered for dryness and comfort 100% organic cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Men's