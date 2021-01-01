I'm Your Biggest Flan Dessert Lover Food Pun Quote Gift Day T-Shirt

Make this kawaii dessert art quote a great awesome gift or present idea for any occasions to anyone in your family or friends who love sweet foods, pastries, bread, desserts, sweets, cakes, and flans. Best for flan dessert lovers or foodie lover you know. Looking for a funny sarcastic saying to wear this coming National Dessert Day? If yes this cute graphic drawing design "I'm Your Biggest Flan Dessert Lover Food Pun Quote Gift Day" is the perfect humorous outfit for you or to any desserts food lover. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem