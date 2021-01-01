Immune Support - 30 Servings

What do exante Immune Support Capsules do and how can they help me? exante Immune Support Blend has been formulated to contain a unique blend of ingredients. Our capsules are packed with clinically researched ingredients, including Wellmune®, a proprietary strain of yeast beta glucan that helps support your immune system all year round to ensure you’re always on track for your goals. Our immune support capsules have been developed to promote healthy energy levels, support a healthy stress response and the 250mg of our key ingredient Wellmune® supports your immune system response. Plus, we’re added a botanical blend of Echinacea, Turmeric and Ginger Root, ensuring that your immune system is supported on your weight loss journey. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.