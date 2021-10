The AllSaints Imogen Tie Stripe Tank is a trendy warm weather staple perfect for those long summer days in the sun. Sleeveless construction with rounded neckline. Stripe detail throughout. Straight hemline. Brand logo down the center back. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 23 in Product measurements were taken using size 0. Please note that measurements may vary by size.