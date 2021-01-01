Rawlings Impact BBCOR Bat 2020 (-3)

Outfitted with a high-strength, high-performing aerospace-grade alloy and a Hyper-Lite™ Speed Cap, the 2020 Rawlings® Impact BBCOR Bat offers a durable, consistent swing that’s suitable for a variety of competitive and recreation players this season. This -3 model also utilizes Rawlings®’s Extended SweetSpot Technology, offering a more forgiving swing during potential mis-hits through the zone. High-Strength Impact: Aerospace-Grade Alloy: Durable barrel and handle construction promotes long-lasting performance and high-strength impact Extended SweetSpot Technology: Boasts a more forgiving sweet spot along the barrel for consistent power Hyper-Lite™ Speed Cap: Boasts a lighter feel and fast swing speed NOTICE: We recommend that you receive approval from your local league before removing the wrapper from your bat.