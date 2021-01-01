18kt rose gold and stainless steel case with a black alligator leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel set with diamonds. Mother of pearl dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the inner rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case size: 28 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Round case shape. Band length: 7 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 388541 6003, 388541.6003, 3885416003. Chopard Imperiale Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch 388541-6003.