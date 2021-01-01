Implus Sneaker Balls Deodorizer 6 Pack

Make sure you keep your athletic gear smelling fresh and clean with the Implus SneakerBalls® Deodorizers 6 Pack. These small but mighty deodorizers can reach places that regular air fresheners can't including lockers, drawers and bags. To activate the SneakerBalls® deodorizing capabilities simply twist and let them do their job of leaving your items smelling clean, clean and ready to go. FEATURES: 6 pack deodorizer accessory Fits in small places like bags and shoes Twist action leaves fresh and clean scent