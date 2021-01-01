Impressions Paddle Brush - Make an impression with these runway-inspired watercolor floral brush. The wide paddle surface of the Conair Impressions Paddle Brush makes it easy to brush through larger sections of hair, and the cushion base is gentle on hair, letting you style with fewer pulls or tugs. Features For everyday brushing of all hair lengths Flexible cushion base for stress-free brushing Ball-tipped bristles will not snag or pull hair Designed to gently detangle wet or dry hair Great for thick hair - Impressions Paddle Brush