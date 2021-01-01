View Swim Imprex Swim Goggles, Blue

Get to the water quickly and enjoy all of the fun in the sun with the View Swim Imprex Swim Goggles. Designed with ultra-soft padding, the Imprex swim goggles deliver maximum comfort and create a custom fit with the pull strap adjusters. Hypoallergenic Thermoplastic Elastomer (T.P.E.) seals continuously provide a watertight lock, while the durable shatter resistant lenses offer a clear underwater view so that you won’t miss a minute of the fun. FEATURES: Polycarbonate, shatter resistant lenses offer clear underwater view Lenses provide 100% protection from harmful sun exposure and UV rays Ultra-soft padding provides maximum comfort and decreases impressions left on the face Hypoallergenic Thermoplastic Elastomer (T.P.E.) seals lock water out for long periods of use Split strap provides easy adjustment and a customer fit with pull strap adjusters Silicone nose piece fits comfortably on the face and is easy to use Anti-fog lens treatment provides protection against fogging to provide a clear field of vision Activate anti-fog treatment by lightly wetting the inside of the lenses before use 1-year manufacturer’s warranty Style: V-300A-BK, V-300A-BL, V-300A-CLBL