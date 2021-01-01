From bulova

Impulse Wired OnEar Headphones High Performing Audio Rich Bass Compact Over The Ear Headset with inLine Microphone Detachable Cable Blue

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

ADVANCED AUDIO: Our Impulse on ear wired headphones have an impactful sound profile, delivering clear, powerful audio with rich bass tones. SIMPLE CONTROL: The headphones connect to an audio cable with an integrated single button for answering phone calls and playback control - hear your music your way. CLASSIC STYLING: The lightweight, compact audio headphones feature a vintage treated leather headband and comfortable earpads for the perfect all-day fit. IN-LINE MIC: The wired over ear headset has a detachable cable with microphone - ideal for answering phone calls and hands free functionality. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: headphones and earbuds come with a 1-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com