IMW580 Lifejacket Jolt Heavy Duty Rugged and Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Qi Wireless Charging, 20 Hours of Battery Life, 100FT.

Power on the Go: Qi-Certified Wireless Charging and USB charging ports keep your devices powered up. Everything Proof: Waterproof, Dustproof, Sandproof and it floats! Use in the shower, at the beach, poolside, on a boat or in a golf cart. Hours of Tunes: Up to 30 hours of audio from up to 100 feet away. Connect Over Bluetooth in Seconds to: iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac, Android Smartphones, Tablets, Windows 10 - To play from Chromebooks, Windows 7-8 systems, TVs and non-Bluetooth devices use the included 3.5mm audio cable connected to the AUX-IN jack. Just Ask: Voice assistant integration so you can talk to Siri or Google assistant right through your speaker using the built-in mic.