Celebrate your 14th birthday because you're vintage, original, legend. This Vintage 2008 Retro 14th Birthday design makes a great gift idea for anyone turning 14 years old, 14th birthday gifts for him/her, retro vintage 2008 gifts for men women. 2008 14th Birthday Retro Color Gift features a retro 60's 70's 80's color scheme, distressed font and simple cool design make this awesome funny birthday gift. Perfect 14th birthday gift for mom, dad, grandma, grandpa. Makes a great Christmas gift also. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem