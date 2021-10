This amusing gardening outfit is an ideal present for gardeners, diggers, gardening enthusiasts, plant lovers, and horticulturists who enjoy spending time in the yard growing flowers, veggies, and trees. Are you looking for a Birthday or Christmas outfit for someone who enjoys gardening and caring for plants? Then this is ideal for a Succulent or Cactus Love unique design. Plant Lady or Plant Mama? Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem