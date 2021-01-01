In Bloom Silk Scarf 36"

Her beauty and truth comes from within. No matter what they say, you only see her In Bloom." -Lauren Ross Crafted in 100% silk the In Bloom scarf was designed from the painting "In Bloom" from the Coloration Series. Measures 35.5 in x 35.5 in (90 cm x 90 cm) 100% Silk Design from the Coloration Series Purchase Now For Complimentary Shipping MATERIALS AND CARE Dry Clean Only "Exceptional Art, Unparalleled Expertise, and Unique Craftsmanship; at Lauren Ross Design We Value Wealth and Preservation.