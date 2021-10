If you are a beer lover, and or dog lover you will love this In Dog Years Ive Only Had One t-shirt! Wear it out to the bar for a few kicks and giggles! Comes in Mens and Womens and fits any occasion where there are drinkers, alcoholics, party goers, girls night out, boys night out, the bar and even holidays with the family Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem