In Dubio pro Vino wine lover wine connoisseur winemaker funny wine. Traces of white wine included wine connoisseur Vino Bianco is the perfect gift for Vino wine vine wine lovers fans. Funny Wine Lover In Dubio Pro Vino Wine Gift Traces of white wine included wine vino vine for every wine lover wine connoisseur Vino a fun gift idea. White wine lovers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem