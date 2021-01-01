In Ear Headphones for Oculus Quest Earbuds Earphones VR Headset Noise Isolating in-Ear Headphones with 3D 360 Degree Sound (1 Pair, Not Fit Quest 2)

Headphones with the Oculus Quest VR Headset for the ultimate immersive sound experience. Each earbud features high quality 10mm neodymium magnet drivers delivering impressive audio with clear highs, crunchy mid-tones and powerful bass to ensure your fully immersive gameplay. Please Note: This product just for Oculus Quest 1, NOT for Quest 2. Marked with "L" and "R" and separated with blue and red color. Oculus Quest earbuds only produce one channel of audio each, single channel separate left and right calibrated headphones deliver 3D 360 degree sounds Made of aluminum alloy and TPE materials, the Oculus Quest earphones are durable and lightweight, and with custom 8 inches cord length to avoid snagging makes you wear no burden. Available in three sizes (S/M/L) of custom silicone caps which ensure the earphones fit comfortably and stay firmly in your ears for noise isolation for an unparalleled gaming experience. What You Get: 2*Earbuds + 3 Sizes (S/M/L) of custom silicone caps.